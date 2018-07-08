VISTA L.A.

Horchateria cafe serves up Latino culture in Paramount

Horchateria is a local coffee shop in Paramount that specializes in coffee and churros. (KABC)

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) --
Horchateria Rio Luna is a family-owned café in the city of Paramount specializing in Latino-inspired treats such as horchatas, churros and coffees.

For owners David and Ashley Leon-Vazquez, it was important to open their first business in their hometown.

"Because this is where David and I grew up, and growing up we didn't have places like this so it was really, really, really important for us to make sure that we do it here in our city first," Ashley expressed. "And with that, we get to help the community."

For many, the cafe feels like home and tastes like heaven. Customers can't get enough of the coffees, horchatas and ice-cream made from scratch. They even offer vegan house-made churros.

"We have our frappes, which is our horchata frappe and our popular one that a lot of people are getting is our mazapan frappe, which is a traditional Mexican candy, it's a peanut candy," Ashley said.

