In The Community

Horchateria: get your horchata and churros in San Fernando with an LA twist

By
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Horchateria Rio Luna has a modern twist on your favorite Latino treats right in the San Fernando Valley. If you love horchata, churros, conchas, coffee, and remixes of all of them then you will love this place.

"You can find anything from something as basic as churros to something as far fetched as a churro sundae," said Ashley Leon-Vazquez, owner of Horchateria.

Horchateria translates from Spanish to English as a place where horchata, a rice drink made with cinnamon and other flavors, is sold or made. The shop makes it from scratch at their two locations, the other in Paramount, rather than using powders or syrups.

"I went home last night and told my husband that 'we're going to have to go down there on a weekend.' Because I just kept thinking about the churros, so that's why I was like let's go back today for the churros," said Wendy Powell a customer who lives in Santa Clarita.

You can also find Mexican-American goods for sale that add to the charm of this trendy shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan fernandosan fernando valleycommunity journalistfoodcafesmexicandessertsin the communityneighborhood treatscoffee
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
D Smoke welcomed back to Inglewood HS at Winter Pep Rally
Downey school holds assembly to help students cope with grief
Jaime Jarrin supports low-cost pet clinic on wheels
Meet your LA City Council District 4 candidates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Riverside one of worst places to raise kids, study says
Disneyland raises prices on tickets, annual passes
Andrew Yang's "Yang Gang" drives his unconventional campaign
New video shows wreckage from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
1st mountain lion killed by landowner under CA depredation law
Coronavirus quarantine lifted for evacuees at IE military base
Show More
43rd horse dies at Santa Anita Park since December 2018
Dead birds disguised as cat food confiscated at Virginia airport
Loma Linda hospital medical tent ready for flu, coronavirus outbreaks
D Smoke welcomed back to Inglewood HS at Winter Pep Rally
NorCal county significantly speeds up processing of rape test kits
More TOP STORIES News