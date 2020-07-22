Hostess Raspberry Zingers recalled over mold fears, FDA says

Hostess is recalling some batches of its Raspberry Zingers because they may grow mold before the "best by" date.
The products were sold to stores across the United States.
The voluntary recall includes fresh, frozen and grocery store packs.
The unfrozen products have best by dates in late August.
The frozen packages do not have a best by date, so consumers will need to check the barcode and batch numbers.
Consumers are urged not to eat them and return the Zingers for a full refund.
The recall does not affect any other Hostess brands, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Visit FDA.gov for the full list of recalled items.
