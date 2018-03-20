How certain foods can help your body heal from illness

Did you know certain foods can help your body heal from illnesses like the cold or flu, and can even help with disease prevention?Deborah Frankel became a natural chef 30 years ago after having a toxic reaction to chemicals used in photography. She worked with a biochemist to heal through food, and she now holds her own classes.Frankel's basic food toolbox provides a nice baseline to start your day."Instead of having a cup of coffee in the morning, I make my lemon stuff," she said.Juicing a full lemon with a bit of warm water gives your body a daily dose of vitamin C that fights colds and flu. The lemon also helps to temporarily add alkaline to your stomach, as most of us eat a high-acid diet. She suggests either celtic salt or raw honey to taste.And at the first sign of a cold or flu, or someone around you is sick, check out a great trick you can do with garlic."The way to take medicinal garlic, you cut it up into really little pieces, you smash it to get its juices going, you let it sit for five to 10 minutes," Frankel said.Garlic is one of the oldest-known natural anti-bacterials. You pop the bits in your mouth and chase it with water. Don't chew it up, according to Frankel.Other lesser-known flu fighters is miso soup with veggies like beet greens, kale and spinach. They're all packed with nutrients.Frankel says don't boil your miso because you'll lose the probiotic qualities it contains.While these foods are easy to prep and use, once they become routine, try hunting down burdock root at the market. It's known to help lower blood pressure, tone the liver and help with digestion. Peel, slice and sautee with carrots for a tasty dish.Frankel offers cooking class series in Malibu. For more information: