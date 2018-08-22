FOOD & DRINK

Hug Life makes Orange debut, with vegan ice cream, milkshakes and more

Photo: Hug Life/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new vegan ice cream spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival, called Hug Life, is located at 3505 Chapman Ave., Suite G.

The creamery -- with an additional outpost in Garden Grove -- serves up 100 percent plant-based ice cream treats. Flavors include Vietnamese coffee, mint pandan chocolate chip, mango chamoy, dark chocolate and roasted black sesame seed with activated charcoal.

Other menu offerings include matcha milkshakes, root beer floats and ice cream sandwiches, while specialty cakes are available as well. (You can view the full list of flavors here.)

With a five-star rating out of 78 reviews on Yelp so far, Hug Life has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Kelli L., who reviewed the spot on Aug. 16, wrote, "This place is amazing! Great service and, most importantly, I love the fact that it's dairy-free and tastes great -- you can't tell the difference. The mango is my favorite!"

"I was blown away at the taste and texture, since I came thinking the ice cream probably won't taste the same," added Yelper Loc T. "It was awesome. I had the cookie butterface. Highly recommend this place to all -- and not just vegans. You won't be disappointed."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hug Life is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.
