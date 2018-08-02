Hungry for Chinese eats? These 3 new Irvine spots have you covered

Hi House
6638 Irvine Center Drive, East Irvine
Photo: norm l./Yelp
Hi House is a spot situated in East Irvine serving up classic Chinese and Taiwanese noodle dishes, along with other offerings like chicken dumplings and green onion pancakes.
Check out specialties such as the spot's award-winning noodle soup with beef shank, tendon and tripe; or preserved egg and shredded soft-dried pork with tofu and soy sauce.
Hi House's current Yelp rating of 3.5-stars out of nine reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Sydney T., who reviewed Hi House on July 31, wrote, "Food arrived quickly and was still very hot. Presentation looks good too. However, the beef tasted a little dry and tough, and the broth was average."
"Best beef noodles definitely," added Yelper Yandong N. "Everything is fresh. The owner is very nice, he offered us free popcorn chicken after knowing that we came from San Diego for his noodles."
Hi House is open from 11 a.m.-midnight daily.
Chengdu LaoZao Hot Pot
4230 Barranca Parkway, Woodbridge
Photo: Mingyi Z./Yelp
At Chengdu LaoZao Hot Pot, which recently opened in the Woodbridge community, expect to find a variety of customizable bases, proteins and ingredients, along with an extensive sauce selection.
The new business currently has mixed reviews, but it's still early days.
Yelper Debbie L., who reviewed Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot on June 29, wrote, "The service is good, they were very polite. However, they are more traditional Chinese, so I can see if some people felt like the service was terrible. ... They have the Sichuan soup base which I think is their speciality. And I love it!"
And Yelper Melissa L. added, "Decent, but super expensive hot pot and the wait can be quite long. Good food and selections, but if you don't read Chinese, be prepared for a much shorter menu.
Chengdu LaoZao Hotpot is open from 12:30-10:30 p.m. daily.
Spice Palace Hot Pot
3967 Irvine Blvd., Northpark
PHOTO: joanne c./YELP
Spice Palace Hot Pot is a Sichuan spot that recently opened in Northpark, offering a modern take on traditional Chinese hot pot.
Hot pot options range from classic protein offerings such as wagyu beef and fried pork to more adventurous ones like fresh frog and goose intestine. An assortment of vegetables are available as well, such as wood ear mushrooms, seaweed, Chinese winter melon and more.
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.
Yelper Michelle F., who was one of the first users to visit Spice Palace Hot Pot on July 4, wrote, "Service is excellent, staff is friendly and helpful, and the food was pretty good. ... The spicy hot pot is spicy! Watch out. Flavors were authentic and approved by my Chinese dad."
"The California sushi and the walnut shrimp were fantastic," added Yelper Deana W. "The choices of beverages were diverse and the food court was clean."
Spice Palace Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.