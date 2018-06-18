Hungry for hot pot? Check out Irvine's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot outlets in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best eateries to venture to when cravings strike.
1. Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar
PHOTO: grace c./YELP
Topping the list is Mokkoji Shabu Shabu Bar. Located at 14041 Jeffrey Road in Northwood, the Japanese spot, which offers traditional shabu shabu with a twist, is the most popular spot for hot pot in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 1,111 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant draws its inspiration from Korean, Spanish and Californian cuisine, while also sourcing ingredients that are currently in season. Popular favorites include the eatery's garlic shrimp, brisket, spicy miso and squid ink porridge, and Yelpers also praise the convenient online reservation system currently available through the Yelp app.
2. Dada Shabu Shabu Buffet
Photo: Kim Anh H./Yelp
Next up is Dada Shabu Shabu Buffet, situated at 4960 Irvine Blvd., Suite 104. With four stars out of 727 reviews on Yelp, the buffet spot has proven to be a local favorite offering all-you-can-eat shabu shabu.
Diners begin by selecting their choice of protein, with options ranging from organic pork belly and wagyu beef to chicken breast and fish fillet. Next up is an unlimited buffet of noodles, vegetables, tofu, seafood, sauces and more.
3. Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot
PHOTO: lana n./YELP
Little Sheep Mongolian Hot Pot, located at 15361 Culver Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the international chain four stars out of 712 reviews.
The eatery -- with additional locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Japan and China -- features traditional shabu shabu and hot pot with an extensive array of ingredients to choose from. Soup broth is prepared from scratch daily and perfectly complements the proteins and vegetables, its website explains, without the need for additional sauces.
4. Miyabi Shabu
PHOTO: andy p./YELP
Miyabi Shabu, an authentic Japanese eatery that offers hot pot and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 692 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 15435 Jeffrey Road, Suite 119, to see for yourself.
Established in 2013, this restaurant offers over 15 different kinds of broth and has a "mission to present food in a way that accents its natural flavors and complexity." New menu offerings and hot pot options include deep-fried fishcake tempura, handmade green tea soba, Taiwanese spicy broth and more.
5. HaiDiLao Hot Pot
Photo: tina n./Yelp
Over in Irvine's Business Complex, check out HaiDiLao Hot Pot, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp. You can find the China-based chain -- with outposts throughout the U.S., China and Singapore -- at 2710 Alton Parkway, Suite 215.
Yelpers praise the restaurant's selection of quality meats and desserts, as well as its condiment bar -- a self-service station filled with sauces and unlimited appetizers like noodles, cherry tomatoes, seaweed salad and rice chips.