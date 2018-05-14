Hungry for hot pot? These 5 top DTLA spots have you covered

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot pot outlets in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Shabu Shabu House
PHOTO: Rebecca C./YELP
Topping the list is Little Tokyo's Shabu Shabu House at 127 Japanese Village Plaza Mall. This Japanese restaurant is the most popular spot for hot pot in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 1,317 reviews on Yelp.
"The dish known as shabu shabu is the draw here," LA Weekly says of the restaurant, where diners choose from a selection of thinly sliced meats, vegetables and noodles that are cooked in a steaming hot pot. Flavor lies in the succulent peanut and ponzu dipping sauces that follow. (See the menu here.)
2. Yojie Japanese Fondue
Photo: Yojie Japanese Fondue/Yelp
Next up is Downtown's Yojie Japanese Fondue, situated at 501 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 102. With four stars out of 1,274 reviews on Yelp, the contemporary Japanese spot offering fondue and hot pot has proven to be a local favorite.
With additional locations in Artesia and Las Vegas, the eatery features traditional shabu shabu and sukiyaki -- a Japanese dish consisting of soy sauce, sugar and mirin mixed into a sauce and served inside an iron pot. Sukiyaki is perfect for those hankering for something sweet. (You can view the full menu here.)
3. The Hon Shabu Shabu
Photo: ellen k./Yelp
The Hon Shabu Shabu, located Downtown at 210 W. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar and Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 147 reviews.
Guests at this hot pot joint can choose from a variety of standard raw meats and veggies brought directly to the table. Add veggies to make the broth, grab a piece of meat with your chopsticks and shabu shabu (Japanese onomatopoeia for "swish swish") until it's done.
4. Seoul Garden Restaurant
Photo: loretta c./Yelp
Established in the early 90s, Seoul Garden Restaurant is another go-to, with four stars out of 474 Yelp reviews. Head on over to 1833 W. Olympic Blvd. to see for yourself.
Nestled between Downtown and Koreatown, this spot has been serving up specialized Korean-style food for over 25 years, its website says. The restaurant's menu features jing-gee skhan, a Korean take on hot pot served community style with fresh, high-quality ingredients. (You can check out the menu here.)
5. Bon Shabu
Photo: bon shabu/Yelp
Over in Little Bangladesh, check out Bon Shabu, which has earned four stars out of 225 reviews on Yelp. You can find this Japanese and Asian fusion spot, offering hot pot and more, at 601 S. Ardmore Ave., Suite 100.
This joint is all-you-can-eat, with lunch and dinner specials, a variety of protein options and an array of soup bases to choose from. Guests bring back the raw product to cook in hot pots at the table, then select the type of broth to cook with, including bone, spicy, vegetable and sukiyaki. (You can view the menu on Facebook here.)