Hungry for Mexican eats? These 5 new LA spots have you covered

Mariscos La Barquita
20539 Devonshire St., Chatsworth
Photo: Titi G./Yelp
Mariscos La Barquita recently opened its doors in Chatsworth with a seafood-focused menu.
Offerings include shrimp ceviche with mango, cucumber and chili powder; fish tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole and cotija cheese; and campechana - a shrimp and octopus cocktail served aguachile-style with scallops.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 36 reviews, Mariscos La Barquita has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Ore D., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 9, wrote, "Fantastic food. I've been to La Barquita three times and, although it often takes a long time to get the food, the seafood dishes I've had are always tasty, fresh and delicious."
"Hands down fresh seafood," shared Yelper Evette R. "Amazing flavors in their food. I had the shrimp diabla in red sauce, served with rice and beans. Everything was cooked just perfect!"
Mariscos La Barquita is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez
3328 Pasadena Ave., Lincoln Heights
PHOTO: Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez/YELP
Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez is a colorful eatery offering authentic Mexican tacos, salsas, sides and more.
Come try favorites like the tacos de barbacoa or torta ahogada -- a popular Mexican sandwich from the state of Jalisco.
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Liz M., who reviewed the newcomer on Aug. 15, wrote, "Loved this place! Great, authentic Mexican food. It was a great pleasure talking to the owner. We had tacos de barbacoa and tacos dorados. Good salsas!"
And Yelper Henry V. wrote, "Awesome tacos! So good. I love their tacos de barbacoa, especially with the hottest salsa. It's a great late-night meal."
Carnes Asadas Pancho Lopez is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Casa Nueva Lounge
23759 Roscoe Blvd., West Hills
Photo: Casa Nueva Lounge/Yelp
Casa Nueva Lounge is a French-Mexican fusion spot that recently debuted in West Hills, on the corner of Roscoe and Valley Circle. It features a pet-friendly patio and full bar.
Look for unique starters such as lemon basil crispy calamari and truffle fries with cotija cheese, along with entrees like organic chicken enchiladas; Atlantic wild-caught salmon tacos; and skillet-cooked filet mignon with mushroom sauce, pink Himalayan salt and fresh cracked pepper. (You can see the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Casa Nueva Lounge is off to a promising start.
Yelper Beth B., who visited on July 28, wrote, "I ordered the filet mignon tacos, my mom got the salmon tacos and my dad got salmon fajitas. They were all really flavorful and so delicious. We also got the ceviche as an appetizer, and it was also excellent."
"This place has such a great atmosphere with great customer service," added Yelper Lisa L. "Every single dish I ordered was fantastic and I couldn't stop eating. Great variety of food with great quality."
Casa Nueva Lounge is open from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 3-10 p.m. on Saturday and 3-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
GuadalaHARRY's
541 S. Spring St., Suite 107, Downtown
Photo: Laila Z./Yelp
GuadalaHARRY's is a fast-casual Mexican spot situated inside the historic Spring Arcade Building, which is home to a variety of artisan businesses and restaurants.
On the menu, expect to find eight signature burritos with proteins that include carnitas, marinated shrimp and soyrizo, as well as a daily soup, DTLAer reports. Outdoor dining is on offer as well, along with grab-and-go options.
With just three reviews on Yelp thus far, GuadalaHARRY's has already made a positive impression.
Yelper Laila Z., who reviewed it on June 4, wrote, "This is probably the best food you can have in downtown Los Angeles. ... I met the owners who were so humble, great and it was pleasant to meet them. The prices are not that expensive and the location is great!"
And Jim H. noted, "Pleasantly surprised. Very good food and helpful staff. Glad I got talked into going."
GuadalaHARRY's is open from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
Cali Fresh Mexican Grill
8015 Lankershim Blvd., Sun Valley
PHOTO: ana f./YELP
Cali Fresh Mexican Grill is an eatery serving up fresh Mexican cuisine with a twist in North Hollywood.
Menu offerings include breakfast tacos and bowls, along with Macho Nachos consisting of fresh tortillas, cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, sour cream, beans, guacamole and your choice of protein.
Vegan and vegetarian options are on offer as well.
Yelpers are liking the new addition, which currently holds four stars out of 21 reviews on the site.
G L., who reviewed Cali Fresh Mexican Grill on Aug. 13, wrote, "I ordered the Cali Fresh Vegan Burrito with avocado, which was delicious and we also ordered the Impossible Burger, also delicious with vegan cheese!"
"The food was so good," added Yelper Jacqueline D. "They look like they use fresh ingredients, noting tasted frozen. My husband (picky) gave me the big thumbs up when eating. We got the Cali burrito and shrimp tacos -- both very yummy!"