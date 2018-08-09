Hungry for noodles? These 3 new Los Angeles spots have you covered

Menya Musashi
2012 Sawtelle Blvd., Sawtelle
Photo: Menya Musashi LA/Yelp
Menya Musashi is a spot to score fresh tsukemen and ramen, topped with braised pork belly and tonkatsu (Japanese pork cutlet).
Founded by Takeshi Yamada in 1996, the world-renowned chain -- with locations in Japan, China, Malaysia, the Ukraine and more -- creates its noodle bowls using both pork bone broth and seafood, along with topping such as marinated soft-boiled egg, seaweed and bamboo shoots. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 48 reviews, Menya Musashi LA has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rickey M., who reviewed it on Aug. 6, wrote, "The tsukemen was pretty good. They use flatter wide noodles. Some people say they're like fettuccine, but its just a different shaped ramen that some people are thrown off by. In the end, its a good ramen noodle."
"Simply a great bowl of tsukemen ramen," said Yelper Linh N. "I popped in for a late dinner. The place was closing up, but they sat me anyway. Thumbs up on service."
Menya Musashi LA is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
Bukchon
361 S. Western Ave., Suite 101, Koreatown
PHOTO: Yeonsu S./YELP
Bukchon is a Korean restaurant, offering a variety of soup and hand-cut noodle dishes with flavors and toppings such as spicy seafood, black sesame, chicken, soybean and clam.
With a four-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Bukchon is off to a promising start.
Yelper Mindy L., who reviewed it on July 16, wrote, "Home cooked-style left us feeling full, but not too salty, greasy or gross. We got the fried squid, which was super tasty, ginseng chicken soup stuffed with rice and herbs, and clam soup where they were generous with clams. The soup was sweet, plus the noodle texture was perfect."
And Yelper Thomas A. added, "One of the many really good noodle shops on Western in K-Town. I ordered the kimchi noodles -- make sure you bring an appetite as the bowl was huge. The flavor was a bit one note, but the noodles themselves were excellent."
Bukchon is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Hachioji Craft Ramen
313 E. First St., Little Tokyo
Photo: kenny k./Yelp
Hachioji Craft Ramen serves up modern fare inspired by the ramen typical of the Hachioji suburb of western Tokyo, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Five types of ramen are on offer, ranging from shio (salt) and shoyu (soy sauce) to two vegan recipes and a "dry" option that excludes the broth.
Appetizers and rice bowls are on offer as well, along with Japanese beer and hot/cold sake. (See the full menu here.)
Hachioji Craft Ramen currently holds four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Justin H., who visited the restaurant on July 23, wrote, "I'm definitely a fan of their quality noodles and delicious (not overly salted) soup. ... I would rate the dry as my favorite, followed by shoyu, then shio, but you really can't go wrong with either of them."
"I love that they have vegan options and real ramen like in Japan too," added Yelper Eco T. "The noodles and soups are great!"
Hachioji Craft Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.