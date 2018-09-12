Hungry for pizza? These 4 fresh Los Angeles spots have you covered

Ronan
7315 Melrose Ave., Melrose
PHOTO: ronan/YELP
Ronan is a pizzeria that comes courtesy of Daniel Cutler (Sotto and Alimento) and his wife, Caitlin, whose resume includes experience at popular LA spots Hatchet Hall and Huckleberry, Eater Los Angeles reports.
Come try wood-fired specialties like the Pixxa topped with mole rosso, squash blossom, Jersey ricotta and coriander flower; or the Michelangelo with tomato, mozzarella, onion, mustard and house sausage. (You can check out the full menu here.)
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Lanie S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "The ambiance is cool, the music is fun and at times aggressive, the food is incredible, and the waitstaff are great."
"Ronan blew us away with the taste and quality of everything we had," shared Yelper Ethan K. "The pizza is great, of course, but we were also amazed with everything else we tried, from the salad to the appetizers to the masterful cocktails."
Ronan is open from 5:30-11 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Hail Mary Pizza
3219 Glendale Blvd., Atwater Village
Photo: Stephen P./Yelp
Hail Mary Pizza is a new pizza pop-up (formerly Journeyman) that features specialty pizzas, salads, small bites and more.
Pizza offerings include classic marinara with oregano and garlic, along with signature creations such as the Casanova -- a pizza topped with mushrooms, peppers, raclette cheese, arugula and white sauce. (See the full menu here.)
With a solid five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, Hail Mary Pizza has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Becca W., who reviewed it on Aug. 27, wrote, "Perfectly baked sourdough crust, and good mix of sweet and salty dough with amazing texture. My favorite is always the Margherita, which did not disappoint."
And Yelper Ashley D. added, "Incredible food and amazing vibe. Everything was so fresh, the staff was excellent and there was a great wine selection."
Hail Mary Pizza is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Pizza Di Mamma
3601 W. Third St., Koreatown
Photo: Pizza Di Mamma/Yelp
Pizza Di Mamma is an Italian eatery offering fresh pizza pies, housemade pasta and more in Koreatown.
On the menu, expect to find offerings like Hawaiian-style pizza with pineapple and ham; and Pizza Quattro Formaggi -- a pie topped with Gorgonzola, fontina, mozzarella and Parmigiana. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Pizza Di Mamma is off to a strong start.
Gizelle Catherine Grace C. wrote, "Hands down the best pizza I have had in LA! I've been here for about seven years and am from the East Coast, so I was very pleasantly surprised that the quality was so close to N.Y.-style pizza!"
"It was a solid pizza," added Yelper Scott E. "Perfect amount of authentic flair. Good ratios of cheese, sauce and crust. Good crust, not thick, more authentic."
Pizza Di Mamma is open from 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.
The Pizza Press
8440 Balboa Blvd., Northridge
Photo: the pizza press/Yelp
The Pizza Press -- with outposts from coast to coast -- specializes in the build-your-own pizza concept.
According to its website, the eatery offers an "immersive environment inspired by 1920s Americana newspaper culture," featuring custom creations and signature offerings like the Times -- a pizza topped with chicken, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about The Pizza Press, which currently holds five stars out of 22 reviews.
Celeste K., who reviewed the pizzeria on Sept. 5, wrote, "This is my first time eating at Pizza Press and I absolutely loved it! My son and I built our own and my husband had the Herald. All the pizzas were amazing!"
"This place puts a modern spin on delicious, freshly made thin-crust pizzas," wrote Yelper Charmaine R. "They have a good selection of pre-made flavors to choose from, but my favorite was the Publish Your Own Pizza, where you can build your own with unlimited toppings."
The Pizza Press is open from 10-1 a.m. Monday-Saturday and 11-midnight on Sunday.