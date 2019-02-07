FOOD & DRINK

Huntington Beach's bagels in the spotlight on National Bagel Day

By Hoodline
The unsung heroes of the breakfast world, bagels don't always get the attention they deserve. But Feb. 9, National Bagel Day, is their moment in the sun (and the toaster).

They're not just a convenient bite for commuters in a rush. Served as part of a sandwich or pizza, bagels can easily carry lunch or dinner. National Bagel Day is a chance to broaden your horizons at one of Huntington Beach's bagel bakeries.

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the top bagel shops around.

1. HB Bagels and Cafe



Photo: kevin l./Yelp

Topping the list is HB Bagels and Cafe. Located at 19700 Beach Blvd., the spot to score fresh bagels, coffee and tea is the most popular bagel spot in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bagelmania and Coffee House



PHOTO: cam c./YELP


Bagelmania and Coffee House, located at 8861 Adams Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score specialty bagels four stars out of 364 reviews.

3. Fresh Gourmet Bagels



PHOTO: cat n./YELP
Fresh Gourmet Bagels, a spot to score bagel sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 21202 Beach Blvd. to see for yourself.

4. Jt's Bagel Company



Photo: Glen F./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Jt's Bagel Company, which has earned four stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score fresh bagels at 5840 Edinger Ave.
