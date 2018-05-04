Hyperion Gelato debuts with 'secret family recipes' in Silver Lake

Gelato fans, take heed: there's a new gelateria on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake to get your fix. Called Hyperion Gelato, the business is located at 2806 Hyperion Ave. in a former shoe store owned by the gelateria owner's family, reports Eater.
"My grandparents, Margaret and Nubar, used to live in Italy. They immigrated to Rome from Armenia in 1978. We have a secret family recipe. So they taught my father, Jack -- and my father taught me," owner Armand Hakopyan explained to Eater.
Flavors at the new gelateria include baklava cream, peach and sea salt caramel. In addition to gelato, Hyperion also serves sorbet, milkshakes, smoothies, cold brew, iced tea and root beer floats.
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Lilian N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "Great place and good selection of flavors! The staff is super friendly. My family and I really enjoyed this gelato. Definitely coming back."
"Gelato is amazing and authentic, great selections!" said Jess H. "They were running low on milk so for the very small delay, he gave us a scoop of ice cream for the wait and that was so incredibly sweet."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hyperion Gelato is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinedessertsrestaurant
foodHoodlinedessertsrestaurant