FOOD & DRINK

Hyperion Gelato debuts with 'secret family recipes' in Silver Lake

Photo: Saori E./Yelp

By Hoodline
Gelato fans, take heed: there's a new gelateria on the border of Los Feliz and Silver Lake to get your fix. Called Hyperion Gelato, the business is located at 2806 Hyperion Ave. in a former shoe store owned by the gelateria owner's family, reports Eater.

"My grandparents, Margaret and Nubar, used to live in Italy. They immigrated to Rome from Armenia in 1978. We have a secret family recipe. So they taught my father, Jack -- and my father taught me," owner Armand Hakopyan explained to Eater.

Flavors at the new gelateria include baklava cream, peach and sea salt caramel. In addition to gelato, Hyperion also serves sorbet, milkshakes, smoothies, cold brew, iced tea and root beer floats.

The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Lilian N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "Great place and good selection of flavors! The staff is super friendly. My family and I really enjoyed this gelato. Definitely coming back."

"Gelato is amazing and authentic, great selections!" said Jess H. "They were running low on milk so for the very small delay, he gave us a scoop of ice cream for the wait and that was so incredibly sweet."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Hyperion Gelato is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinedessertsrestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Circle Hook makes Newport Beach debut, with fresh seafood and more
It's a date: The 5 best steakhouses in Pasadena
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
From burritos to bánh mì: 3 new businesses to check out in Anaheim
FDA: Parasite found in McDonald's salads sickens nearly 400 people
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News