FOOD & DRINK

Salt and Straw ice cream issues recall over undeclared peanuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Salt & Straw has issued a recall on one of its flavors over concerns of undeclared peanuts found in the ice cream. (Salt & Straw)

By ABC7.com staff
The ice cream brand Salt & Straw has issued a recall on one of its flavors over concerns of peanuts found in the ice cream.

Salt and Straw said its "Chocolate Gooey Brownie" flavor is being pulled from stores and shops because batches of the ice cream were found to contain undeclared peanuts.

The company said the flavor is the only one affected by the recall, and that it's safe to eat for those without a peanut sensitivity.

People with peanut allergies should return the ice cream for a refund.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthrecallice creampeanut allergypeanutsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Otoño brings Spanish-inspired modern cuisine to Highland Park
Nitro ice cream shop Four Winters makes its U.S. debut in Beverly Grove
From tandoori to tapas: Here are 5 new LA eateries to visit now
Cheap eats: 5 top options for inexpensive Mexican fare in Santa Ana
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Firefighter impostor caught on video in Lake Elsinore
CA Democrats blast conditions at IE immigrant facilities
Former ICE agent from Riverside accused of sexual assault
VIDEO: LA parking garage rage
2 thyroid medications recalled over ingredient concerns
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Show More
Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Cypress Hill's B-Real opens Dr. Greenthumb's pot dispensary in Sylmar
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
More News