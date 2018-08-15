The ice cream brand Salt & Straw has issued a recall on one of its flavors over concerns of peanuts found in the ice cream.Salt and Straw said its "Chocolate Gooey Brownie" flavor is being pulled from stores and shops because batches of the ice cream were found to contain undeclared peanuts.The company said the flavor is the only one affected by the recall, and that it's safe to eat for those without a peanut sensitivity.People with peanut allergies should return the ice cream for a refund.