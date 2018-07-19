FOOD & DRINK

Ice cream sandwich shop The Baked Bear comes to Burbank

Photo: Ryan D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ice cream? You're in luck: A new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1789 N. Victory Place in Burbank, the fresh arrival is called The Baked Bear and is the brainchild of lifelong friends Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger.

The California-based chain -- with additional outposts throughout the U.S. -- specializes in deluxe ice cream sandwiches that have drawn big-name praise from Forbes, Eater, Thrillist and more, the business says on its website.

Ice cream flavors range from blackberry and toasted s'mores to espresso bean and salted caramel, while cookie varieties include red velvet, macadamia nut and funfetti cake.

Round out your custom sandwich creation with toppings like Nutella, Oreo crumbs or mint chocolate chips, for a cool treat on these hot summer days. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Sabrina G., who reviewed the new spot on July 15, wrote, "Super yummy! ... I love their selections of cookies and ice cream, and the options of how to enjoy them! It's kinda pricey, but worth it!"

"Love the double-decker fresh cookies, the different sweet treats and most importantly the delicious ice cream!" shared Yelper Ryan D. "Whenever I crave ice cream, this is my favorite place!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Baked Bear is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
