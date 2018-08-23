Ice cream shop Humphry Slocombe brings its creative flavors to Venice

A San Francisco-based ice creamery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1653B Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, the fresh arrival is called Humphry Slocombe.
"Welcome to our bizarre, delicious, frozen universe," the growing California chain, known for its experimentation with flavor and exotic blends, says on its website.
Visitors can choose from a rotating selection of ice cream options each month, with flavors like peanut butter curry, chocolate smoked sea salt, strawberry agua fresca and Blue Bottle Vietnamese coffee.
Toppings range from classic offerings like whipped cream and bourbon caramel, to more unusual varieties such as aged balsamic and cornflake crunch. (You can check out the full list of flavors here.)
The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Kathryn L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "Alcohol lovers will get a kick out of Secret Breakfast, which contains bourbon, Jesus Juice infused with red wine and campari, flaunting that eponymous Italian liqueur."
"This place was absolutely divine," wrote Yelper Chelsey B. "Delicious taste/unique flavors, high-quality ingredients and amazing customer service."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Humphry Slocombe is open from noon-midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
