FOOD & DRINK

Ice cream shop Humphry Slocombe brings its creative flavors to Venice

Photo: Yan L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A San Francisco-based ice creamery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1653B Abbot Kinney Blvd. in Venice, the fresh arrival is called Humphry Slocombe.

"Welcome to our bizarre, delicious, frozen universe," the growing California chain, known for its experimentation with flavor and exotic blends, says on its website.

Visitors can choose from a rotating selection of ice cream options each month, with flavors like peanut butter curry, chocolate smoked sea salt, strawberry agua fresca and Blue Bottle Vietnamese coffee.

Toppings range from classic offerings like whipped cream and bourbon caramel, to more unusual varieties such as aged balsamic and cornflake crunch. (You can check out the full list of flavors here.)

The new arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Kathryn L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 19, wrote, "Alcohol lovers will get a kick out of Secret Breakfast, which contains bourbon, Jesus Juice infused with red wine and campari, flaunting that eponymous Italian liqueur."

"This place was absolutely divine," wrote Yelper Chelsey B. "Delicious taste/unique flavors, high-quality ingredients and amazing customer service."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Humphry Slocombe is open from noon-midnight on weekdays and 11 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
The Pollo L.A. brings Mexican-style chicken and more to Koreatown
Long Beach BBQ Festival serves up fun, good eating
Hug Life makes Orange debut, with vegan ice cream, milkshakes and more
Blkdot Coffee brings Vietnamese drinks, sandwiches to the Irvine Spectrum
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Irvine crash: Pileup on SB 5 Fwy leaves 1 dead, 9 hospitalized
Radio DJ Big Boy rear-ended by alleged DUI driver in bizarre Calabasas incident
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
Hawaii residents brace for Hurricane Lane
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
Subway restaurant in South LA robbed at gunpoint
Show More
IE church that offers marijuana to members may be forced to close
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
Trump says he's done nothing wrong, Cohen making up stories
Man arrested in connection with 21 burglaries in Koreatown
More News