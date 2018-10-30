Ice cream shop Van Leeuwen comes to Silver Lake

Craving artisan ice cream? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Silver Lake, called Van Leeuwen, is located at 2925 W. Sunset Blvd.
Originating as an ice cream truck on the streets of New York City, the growing chain specializes in unique and traditional ice cream flavors such as black sesame ash chocolate cake, honeycomb and vegan rocky road. (You can view the current list of offerings here.)
The fresh addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Jolie C.V. H., who reviewed the new spot on Oct. 2, wrote, "I have to say, all their flavors were really good. My favorite was the honeycomb, which we ended up getting two pints to bring home! I also really liked the peanut butter marshmallow and the vegan rocky road."
"Pistachio flavor is to die for!" shared Yelper Rassana R. "Get one scoop of that and one scoop of Earl Grey -- you won't regret it! The flavor is so rich you won't believe it!"
Head on over to check it out: Van Leeuwen is open from noon-midnight daily.
