A new spot to score ramen and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Sandpointe, called Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki, is located at 136 W. MacArthur Blvd.
On the menu, expect to find ramen offerings with tonkotsu rich pork broth, bamboo shoots, kimchi, shrimp tempura and fish cakes. Stir-fried udon is on hand as well, along with teriyaki bowls and starters like spicy garlic edamame, fried soft shell crab and seaweed salad. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Timothy H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 22, wrote, "Excellent new place and top-notch ramen. We had ramen and poke -- both were made quickly and tasted great. It's a fast service, walk up place."
"The food was delicious and the atmosphere was lovely," shared Yelper Kayla S. "I had the spicy seafood ramen and it was to die for. A perfect blend of spicy that has a really yummy flavor. My sushi was delicious too."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Ichiban Ramen and Teriyaki brings noodle soup and more to Sandpointe
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News