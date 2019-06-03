Food & Drink

IHOP sticks to 'pancakes,' unveils new burger lineup

Last year, IHOP became IHOB for a short period of time to advertise their burger lineup.

The publicity stunt did not go over very well with all their pancake-loving consumers.

In fact, one Twitter user told the restaurant to stick to pancakes.

So that is what IHOP is doing - sticking to pancakes. It's just what they are calling their new 'pancakes' are actually burgers.

On top of that, one burger actually has a pancake layer!

Here are the new selections:

The Big IHOP Pancake (Burger): "A world-famous buttermilk pancake griddled with Cheddar cheese and layered between two premium Steakburger patties, then topped with American cheese, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon and house-made IHOP sauce."

Garlic Butter Pancake (Steakburger): "Topped with savory house-made Gilroy garlic butter, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, White Cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo."

Loaded Philly Pancake (Steakburger): "Piled high with sautéed onions and peppers and smothered with melted White Cheddar cheese and Cheddar cheese sauce."

IHOP says for a limited time, all their 'Pancakes' (Steakburgers) will be served with unlimited fries, starting at $6.99.

They also say they will only be calling their burgers 'pancakes' for a limited time, as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkentertainmentfoodu.s. & worldhamburgerburgers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News