Iki Ramen makes Koreatown debut, with authentic ramen and more | Hoodline

If ramen is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Iki Ramen, the fresh addition is located at 740 S. Western Ave., Suite 116 in Koreatown.
The newcomer comes courtesy of longtime friends and partners Sebastian Karyadi, Andy Juliady and Hiro Masato, Eater LA reports, and features specialty ramen dishes like burnt garlic tonkotsu with slow-braised Niman Ranch pork belly, kikurage, nori sweet corn and scallions.
Small plates are on offer as well, along with a selection of Japanese draft beers, sake and hot-brewed loose-leaf tea. (You can view the full menu here.)
The new izakaya has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Dev W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 13, wrote, "Very clean, tidy and with style. I ordered tonkatsu ramen and it was absolutely authentic! The price is very reasonable. I'll definitely come back!"
"By far the best ramen in Koreatown and some of the best in Los Angeles for sure," added Yelper Sam G. "The menu has a nice selection of different ramens, from classic flavors to slightly more elevated options."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Iki ramen is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles