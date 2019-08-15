Imperial Western Beer Company inside LA's iconic Union Station has a secret speakeasy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All aboard! The Imperial Western Beer Company is a brewery inside Los Angeles' iconic Union Station.
It's the perfect place for an after work drink or a beer before catching the Dodger Stadium Express shuttle.
And at 4:47 p.m., the secret Streamliner speakeasy opens, so you have time to have a cocktail and still catch the 5 p.m. train!
Imperial Western Beer Company takes over the Harvey House space that closed back in 1967. The massive Art Deco room dates back almost a full century with many of the original elements restored.
For more information, visit imperialwestern.com.
