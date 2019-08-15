Food & Drink

Imperial Western Beer Company inside LA's iconic Union Station has a secret speakeasy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- All aboard! The Imperial Western Beer Company is a brewery inside Los Angeles' iconic Union Station.

It's the perfect place for an after work drink or a beer before catching the Dodger Stadium Express shuttle.

And at 4:47 p.m., the secret Streamliner speakeasy opens, so you have time to have a cocktail and still catch the 5 p.m. train!

Imperial Western Beer Company takes over the Harvey House space that closed back in 1967. The massive Art Deco room dates back almost a full century with many of the original elements restored.

For more information, visit imperialwestern.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeleslos angeles countybarbusinessrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 die in Lancaster crash after driver runs red light, officials say
CHP honors fallen Officer Moye on organization's 90th anniversary
LASD has 'criminal investigation' into its own watchdog
Teen sought in fatal shooting of his sister in Lancaster
6 police officers shot in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Charges dismissed against former LAPD commander
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
Show More
Stolen Montebello police cruiser found in Angeles National Forest
$10,000 reward offered for information on missing Monrovia woman
Orangutan in North Dakota zoo plays recorder for visitors
ShakeAlertLA: USGS, Garcetti announce updated release of quake app
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
More TOP STORIES News