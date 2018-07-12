FOOD & DRINK

In case you missed it: Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Santa Ana

School Of Fish Tacos. Photo: Tina M. / Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to discover the newest restaurant and retail additions to Santa Ana? From a fresh seafood food truck to a fitness empire, read on for the newest spots to recently open their doors.

School Of Fish Tacos



Photo: school of fish tacos/Yelp

Stroll past 1445 S. Main St. in Madison Park and you'll find School Of Fish Tacos, a small food truck featuring a simple, but fresh seafood menu.

Visitors can put them to the test to try the "best fish and shrimp tacos OC has to offer!" says the company on its Yelp page.

Coffee Muse
Photo: Frank N./Yelp

Now open at 310 E. Fourth St. in Lacy is Coffee Muse, a spot specializing in small batch coffee, tea and more. And with five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.

The shop sources its coffee beans from around the world to create hot/cold beverage offerings like pour overs and espresso drinks. Come indulge in a dirty vanilla chai, sweet treat tea or cafe de olla -- a traditional Mexican coffee beverage. (You can view the full menu here.)

Boba Junkie
Photo: Boba Junkie/Yelp

New to 1200 W. Warner Ave. in Rosewood Baker is Boba Junkie, a spot to score bubble tea and shaved snow, among other delights.

Founded by an OC local, the spot serves up a variety of beverage options ranging from fusion tea drinks and smoothies to hot espresso and snow ice.

Popular favorites include the house milk tea (Earl Grey drizzled with brown sugar), the matcha latte and Jasmine Sea Cream -- Jasmine green tea mixed with either vanilla or cheese foam. (Check out the full menu here.)

LA Fitness
Photo: LA Fitness/Yelp

Last but not least, national chain LA Fitness is a gym and personal training spot, that recently opened its doors at 1945 17th St., Suite 103.

An extensive variety of group fitness classes are available, ranging from pilates and yoga to hip hop dance and Zumba. (You can see their full schedule of classes here.)

Basketball courts, an indoor pool, sauna and Kids Klub are on hand as well, along with personal trainers
