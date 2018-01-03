FOOD & DRINK

In-N-Out expands menu with hot cocoa

There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your Double-Double and animal fries: Cocoa! (Orange County Register/SCNG )

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
There's a "hot" new menu item at In-N-Out to go alongside your double-double and animal fries: Cocoa!

In-N-Out, known for its burgers, fries and milkshakes, hasn't introduced a new item to the menu since lemonade was added 15 years ago.

The Irvine-based company said the 8-ounce cup of hot cocoa will have a permanent spot on the menu.

This is actually the return of cocoa, according to In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder.

"My grandparents, Harry and Esther Snyder, served it for many years beginning in the '50s. I'm not sure how it fell off the menu but it's part of our culture and something special for kids, and I'm happy that we're bringing it back," she said.

An 8-ounce cup costs $1.65 and comes topped with mini marshmallows.

The beverage will be available year-round at all of its 326 locations.

