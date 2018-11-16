In Palms, Julie's Pizzeria reopens as plant-based eatery Julie Goes Green

A new spot to score plant-based pizza, pasta, and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Palms, called Julie Goes Green, is located at 11140 Palms Blvd.
Previously called Julie's Pizzeria, the refreshed eatery offers dishes like vegan fettuccine alfredo, vegan chicken piccata, roasted veggie avocado salad, build-your-own pizzas and more. According to the menu, the restaurant only offers communal tables to help foster community in the space.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Julie Goes Green seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Yelper Sil S. wrote, "So excited that Julie's Pizzeria made a conversion to a plant-based pizza place! My husband discovered it today, and he loved his fettuccine for lunch so much that we went there for dinner on the same day. The food is delicious: fettuccine, pesto pasta, California sunshine pizza... all great!"
And J H. noted, "The Hawaiian pizza with pineapple and facon (their fake bacon, which was like nothing I'd had before) was tremendous. The vegan cheese was so great too... not that plastic-y, half-melted stuff you get at Whole Foods. It's entirely different, and entirely better."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Julie Goes Green is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
