Indian Masala House debuts classic dishes in Encino | Hoodline

If you've got Indian cuisine on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 17934 Ventura Blvd. in Encino, the new addition is called Indian Masala House.
According to its website, the restaurant's vision is to provide its guests with authentic Indian cuisine and a memorable customer experience. On the menu, look for chicken tandoori, lamb vindaloo, shrimp coconut curry, and a variety of naan breads. (You can see the full menu and order online here.)
With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has garnered raves from patrons in its early days.
"Great food and great service," wrote Nat E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 9. "Their food is better than the competition in the area."
And Neeraj B. added, "Quaint and warm hospitality from the moment you walk in. We ordered the chicken makhani and saag paneer. The food was flavorful and the chef will make it spicy based on your needs."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Indian Masala House is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
