Indulge yourself: Satisfy your dessert cravings with these 3 Los Angeles newcomers

It's Boba Time
10946 Weyburn Ave., Westwood
PHOTO: joshua l./YELP
It's Boba Time is a regional chain serving up an assortment of bubble-focused drinks, acai bowls and other treats across Southern California.
Menu offerings range from smoothies and juices to shaved ice and shakes, with flavors like wintermelon, chai, chocolate banana, coconut and red bean. (You can check out the full lineup here.)
Yelpers are excited about It's Boba Time, which currently holds four stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper Adri Y., who reviewed it on July 19, wrote, "Beautiful location just opened in the heart of Westwood! ... So many cool, colorful and unique drink options. Excited to try them all!"
And Yelper Arielle S. added, "Super clean, cute and a huge variety of drinks to consume (milk tea, coffee drinks, frosty milk, acai bowls, etc). Westwood desperately needed a boba place like this."
It's Boba Time is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Matcha-cha
11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 122, Sawtelle
Photo: Kristen K./Yelp
Matcha-cha features matcha-flavored ice cream and frozen yogurt desserts, along with hot coffee and tea varieties.
The shop's fresh color scheme of pastel pinks and greens extends to the treats. The Instagram-worthy establishment offers flavors consisting of matcha, strawberry, deep matcha or twist, with the added option of a homemade waffle bowl or cone to boot. (You can view the menu here.)
Matcha-cha opened this spring and has been developing a local fan base with four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Joe G., who reviewed the shop on July 9, wrote, "They have tons of matcha options from smoothies, soft serves, teas, floats, pancakes and waffle cones. I tried the original matcha soft serve with a waffle cone and was satisfied with the matcha flavor, texture and quality."
"Cute shop and great ice cream!" shared Yelper Arj A. "Matcha flavor is prominent, the soft serve ice cream isn't too sweet and consistency is great. ... The deep sauce is delicious, get it on your ice cream."
Matcha-cha is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Wanderlust Creamery
609 Lincoln Blvd., Suite B, Venice
Photo: Wanderlust Creamery/Yelp
Wanderlust Creamery is a dessert spot -- with several locations throughout Southern California -- offering a rotating selection of ice cream flavors inspired from around the world.
According to its website, the joint is a project from food scientist Adrienne Borlongan and attorney-turned-restaurateur Jon-Patrick Lopez, who develop flavors using ingredients such as ube (purple yam) and Thai sticky rice with mango. (See the full selection of offerings here.)
Wanderlust Creamery currently holds 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Adam P., who visited Wanderlust Creamery on Aug. 12, wrote, "This ice cream place has a great variety with some really cool international flavors (Cuban pastelito, Japanese neapolitan, Mexican hot chocolate, Icelandic Rye). ... My favorites are the hokey pokey (sweet cream flavor) and the Tonka bean (vanilla-like)."
And Yelper Alice A., said, "I'm a sucker for a good Thai tea ice cream and wow. The Thai tea ice cream tastes exactly like the tea."
Wanderlust Creamery is open from noon-11 p.m. daily.