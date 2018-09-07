Inko Nito brings modern Japanese fare to Beverly Grove

Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese eatery has you covered. Located at 8338 W. Third St. in Beverly Grove, the fresh arrival is called Inko Nito.
This newcomer, with an additional location in the Arts District, is a project backed by the folks from Zuma, Eater Los Angeles reports, a restaurant group with properties from London to Dubai.
With a focus on modern robata grilling in which the food is cooked over hot coals, expect to find assorted protein skewers and grilled entrees such as salmon fillet with grapefruit miso and sansho salt.
Additional menu items include Dungeness crab tartare, panko-fried chicken and sticky prawn crackers with sweet chili and nori.
A selection of beer, wine and sake is on offer as well, along with desserts like charred coconut soft serve with sweet soy, Pocky and Japanese granola. (You can view the full menu here.)
The fresh arrival has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Elaine N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 31, wrote, "The food and atmosphere were amazing, but what (or rather, who) made our experience even more exceptional was our server, Decker! ... Everything was great, but ask for suggestions as the star of this restaurant is totally the robata."
"Absolutely love this place!" said Yelper Jojo S. "Great atmosphere, wonderful service (thanks Maddie) and delicious food. Highlights for us were the panko chicken, the Brussels sprouts and the steak frites."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Inko Nito is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
