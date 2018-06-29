Interactive 'Pizza Experience' pop-up is coming to LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Everyone's dream pizza can now become a reality thanks to an interactive pizza-themed pop-up that is coming to Los Angeles.
The Pizza Experience is set to open in October. Final details are still being settled, but according to the food blog Eater LA, the Pizza Experience will include several pizza-themed rooms, and visitors will also be able to roll around in pizza dough.
The pop-up will also have selfie stations and catwalks perfect for Instagram.
Of course, pizza will be on hand, too.
Tickets to the Pizza Experience are now on sale. For more information visit the pop-up's website.