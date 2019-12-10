Ireland issues recall of 'exploding' Sriracha bottled by Irwindale's Huy Fong Foods

The Irish government has ordered a recall of Sriracha, the popular hot chili sauce bottled in Irwindale by Huy Fong Foods, Inc.According to Irish officials, there is a risk of the contents exploding once the bottle is opened.The batch in question consists of 740-mililiter bottles with a "best buy before" date of March 2021Huy Fong Foods and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not immediately comment on the matter.