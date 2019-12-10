Food & Drink

Ireland issues recall of 'exploding' Sriracha bottled by Irwindale's Huy Fong Foods

The Irish government has ordered a recall of Sriracha, the popular hot chili sauce bottled in Irwindale by Huy Fong Foods, Inc.

According to Irish officials, there is a risk of the contents exploding once the bottle is opened.

The batch in question consists of 740-mililiter bottles with a "best buy before" date of March 2021

Huy Fong Foods and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not immediately comment on the matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkirwindalelos angeles countyproduct recallsexplosionirelandrecall
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer among 6 killed in NJ shooting, standoff; Suspects dead
17-year-old East LA boy found shot to death after going missing
Fontana police talk man down from trying to commit suicide by cop
Kevin Hart cements his place outside TCL Chinese Theatre
4 arrested after fight inside Santa Ana laundromat leads to crime spree
Woman dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Simi Valley home
'We must act:' Trump impeachment charges unveiled by Dems
Show More
Officer helps deaf woman at DMV in LA, pays for her ID
Sip on some holiday cheer at this Christmas pop-up bar in Echo Park
Rescue crews searching Mount Baldy for missing Irvine hiker
11 Chinese nationals found in truck at CA border crossing
Death investigation underway after man found bleeding in Tustin street
More TOP STORIES News