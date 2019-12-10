The Irish government has ordered a recall of Sriracha, the popular hot chili sauce bottled in Irwindale by Huy Fong Foods, Inc.
According to Irish officials, there is a risk of the contents exploding once the bottle is opened.
The batch in question consists of 740-mililiter bottles with a "best buy before" date of March 2021
Huy Fong Foods and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not immediately comment on the matter.
Ireland issues recall of 'exploding' Sriracha bottled by Irwindale's Huy Fong Foods
