FOOD & DRINK

Irvine Spectrum gets a new sushi bar: Robata Wasa

Photo: Eileen Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi spot and cocktail bar has opened its doors in the Irvine Spectrum Center. Located at 926 Spectrum Center Drive, the newcomer is called Robata Wasa.

On the menu, look for starters like crispy tiger shrimp, salmon tartare and buttermilk chicken karaage served with housemade honey vinegar and pickled radish.

Hot ramen and udon are on offer as well, along with specials like the Salmon Mango Tango roll consisting of salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, arare (Japanese cracker) and sweet chili sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp so far, Robata Wasa has received a good response.

Jeffrey Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "This new must-eat restaurant is a gem in the heart of Orange County's retail mecca. ... More than just skewers of meat and vegetables, this mixes the old izakaya fare and feel, with the sleekly modern."

"The warm ambiance and kindness of the hosts immediately made me feel welcome," added Yelper Cindy V. "We ordered the salmon tartare, salmon citrus and ultimate albacore. All were extremely yummy and fairly priced."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Robata Wasa is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on weekdays, noon.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineIrvine
FOOD & DRINK
Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets to its app users
Time to wine down: Your guide to the 5 best wine bars in Huntington Beach
Janejira Thai Bistro now open in Pasadena
Fresh eats: Here are 4 new spots to try in Santa Monica
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after reports of shots fired at Downey Kaiser
North Las Vegas school locked down after 18-year-old killed on campus
Riverside man pleads not guilty in daycare sexual assault
'Bachelor' contestant Amanda Stanton arrested on suspicion of battery domestic violence
Cal Fire helicopter crew honored for Mount San Jacinto rescue
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes; Trump speaks at PA site
K-9 helps catch Garden Grove burglary suspects
Chick-fil-A offering free nuggets to its app users
Show More
LASD announces Reserve Impact Team, made up of trained civilians
DA declines to charge Nick Carter in sex assault case
LA family demands answers after parked BMW catches fire
Mac Miller's autopsy finished, cause of death not determined yet
A fascial massage may help relieve pain and increase energy
More News