Irvine Spectrum gets a new sushi bar: Robata Wasa

A new sushi spot and cocktail bar has opened its doors in the Irvine Spectrum Center. Located at 926 Spectrum Center Drive, the newcomer is called Robata Wasa.
On the menu, look for starters like crispy tiger shrimp, salmon tartare and buttermilk chicken karaage served with housemade honey vinegar and pickled radish.
Hot ramen and udon are on offer as well, along with specials like the Salmon Mango Tango roll consisting of salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, arare (Japanese cracker) and sweet chili sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp so far, Robata Wasa has received a good response.
Jeffrey Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 4, wrote, "This new must-eat restaurant is a gem in the heart of Orange County's retail mecca. ... More than just skewers of meat and vegetables, this mixes the old izakaya fare and feel, with the sleekly modern."
"The warm ambiance and kindness of the hosts immediately made me feel welcome," added Yelper Cindy V. "We ordered the salmon tartare, salmon citrus and ultimate albacore. All were extremely yummy and fairly priced."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Robata Wasa is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on weekdays, noon.-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
