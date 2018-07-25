Irvine's 4 favorite spots to find budget-friendly Greek eats

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Greek restaurants around Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Apola Gyro Grill
Photo: Apola Gyro Grill/Yelp
Topping the list is fast-casual Apola Gyro Grill. Located at 16569 Von Karman Ave. in Irvine's Business Complex, it's the highest rated inexpensive Greek restaurant in the city, boasting 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp.
Menu offerings include authentic Greek gyros served Apola style -- a customizable filled pita with your choice of spread, tomatoes, red onions and french fries (situated inside).
Other menu options include sides and sweet options like fresh baklava, Greek yogurt and shots of black cherry or fig preserves. (See the full menu here.)
Leslie S., who reviewed the spot June 21, wrote, "Pretty good Greek cuisine! And the price is very fair. I like the cafeteria-style set up where you slide along the row as you order. This way you can see all the food you are ordering."
2. Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine
Photo: Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine Food Truck/Yelp
Also in Irvine's Business Complex is Nostimo Greek Mediterranean Cuisine, situated at 16221 Construction Circle West. With 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean food truck has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a quick budget-friendly option.
Chefs Kostas Maltezos and Manolis Sfakianakis deliver an extensive menu with traditional Greek options like stuffed grape leaves, classic pita gyros and basmati rice plates with your choice of protein. (See the menu here.)
"Fantastic food truck option that was near our hotel in Irvine," wrote Yelper Kyle V. "Friendly staff and outstanding food! The classic pita was flavorful, and the pita itself had a seasoning on it that was great."
Come check it out for yourself. The food truck's location varies, but scheduling is available. (Visit the company's Facebook page here for additional information and updates.)
3. Gyro King
Photo: r r./Yelp
Gyro King, located at 2222 Michelson Drive, Floor 4, at the Trade Food Hall, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Greek spot four stars out of 75 reviews.
On the menu, expect to find healthy Greek specialties like falafel sandwiches, swordfish kebabs and fresh Greek salad served with hummus and pita bread. (Check out the menu here.)
Chris A., who reviewed the spot July 12, wrote, "This place is good! Good portions and great food (I had the gyro plate). I'll definitely be coming here more often!"
4. Chef Ekrem's Mediterranean Grill
Photo: Joel R./Yelp
Chef Ekrem's Mediterranean Grill, a Greek and Turkish spot in University Park, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18040 Culver Drive, Wholesome Choice Market, to see for yourself.
The spot comes courtesy of 20-year cooking veteran Ekrem Ozturk, a chef and business owner serving up classic (and inexpensive) Greek fare such as gyros, pepper hummus and shawarma plates with tzatziki sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
"Very good food on a budget!" shared Yelper Valeria E. "I had the chicken wrap, which is large enough for two meals only for $8.99. The shawarma is neither too oily nor salty, which is great!"