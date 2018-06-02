FOOD & DRINK

Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?

EMBED </>More Videos

The internet is in an uproar over whether or not eating a Kit Kat without breaking the bars apart is acceptable. (Haley Byrd/Twitter, Shutterstock)

You know how the song goes: "Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar!"

But if you don't break the bars apart before you bite into them, are you doing it right? The internet is debating that very question after Washington reporter Haley Byrd tweeted out a photo showing how her boyfriend ate his first Kit Kat, which he bit right into in one piece.


Those who saw Byrd's tweet were split over candy etiquette, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper imploring her to break up with her boyfriend immediately.



"Tough time to end a relationship, but you really had no choice," another user added.


Others came to the defense of Byrd's boyfriend, with one saying a personal tale about a similar experience.

"I know someone who does this. Reader, I married him. We don't talk about it. He eats his Kit Kats away from home," @JeakPaul wrote.

