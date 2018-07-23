Italian eats: Here are Newport Beach's top 5 options for pizza

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Newport Beach, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. The Original Sgt Pepperonis Pizza Store
PHOTO: MARISSA R./YELP
Topping the list is the Beatles-themed The Original Sgt Pepperonis Pizza Store. Located at 2300 S.E. Bristol St., the Italian eatery is the highest rated pizza joint in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 573 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to find an assortment of Italian appetizers and fresh specialty pizzas like meatball ricotta with marinara sauce; barbecue chicken with red onion and cilantro; and the Hawaii Five-O -- a pizza topped with pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta, garlic and jalapeno.
Yelper Bells W., who reviewed the spot April 19, wrote, "Yes! The pizza here is just glorious. Easily in the top three pizzas I've ever had in my life. ... No frills, just some damn good pizza, plenty of seating and a self-service bar for toppings and utensils."
2. Canaletto Ristorante Veneto
PHOTO: Canaletto Ristorante Veneto/YELP
Next up is Canaletto Ristorante Veneto, situated at 545 Newport Center Drive in Fashion Island. With four stars out of 668 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers seafood and pizza, has proven to be a local favorite.
The restaurant -- with additional outposts in Washington, Colorado, Nevada and California -- offers wood-fired thin-crust pizza made with housemade dough and mozzarella.
Specialties include the Margherita pizza with oregano, basil and tomato sauce; and the Salsiccia Piccante consisting of spicy sausage, caramelized onions, spicy peperoncino sauce and more. (You can view the dinner menu here.)
3. Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza
Photo: Hashani S./Yelp
Laventina's Big Cheese Pizza, located at 2819 Newport Blvd., Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the eatery four stars out of 658 reviews.
Established in 1991, the spot has since been named the best pizza in OC Weekly's Best of Orange County readers' poll, the eatery sayson its website, serving up classic pizza pies stacked with toppings like anchovies, garlic, meatballs and Canadian-style bacon. (Check out the menu here.)
"This place has some of the best pizza in the area, hands down!" said Yelper Thomas T. "Also, love the fact that they are open late and have reasonable prices."
4. CUCINA Enoteca
PHOTO: belle b./YELP
Fashion Island's CUCINA Enoteca is another go-to, with four stars out of 576 Yelp reviews. This is the fourth location for the growing local chain, with other outposts situated in Del Mar, San Diego and Irvine.
On the menu, look for an array of signature pizzas like lamb merguez sausage with fontina, beet greens, red onion and creme fraiche; creamy artichoke with spinach, bresaola, red onion and smoked cheddar; and a mushroom pizza complete with goat cheese, mozzarella, fried onions and truffle oil. (You can view the full menu here.)
Yelper Dawn M., who reviewed the spot July 21, wrote, "Love CUCINA and the Fashion Island location is my favorite. Always great food and awesome ambiance. Trendy and comfortable!"
Head over to 951 Newport Center Drive to see for yourself.
5. Il Farro
PHOTO: tiffany k./YELP
Last but not least, check out Il Farro, which has earned four stars out of 477 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot at 111 21st Place, situated in the heart of the Newport Beach Peninsula.
The eatery is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary, with specialty pizzas topped with smoked Italian parma prosciutto, farro grain, artichokes and more. (See the full menu here.)
"Love their dog-friendly service!" added Yelper Jillian C. "Atmosphere is romantic, with lovely Italian decor on the walls and art on the tabletops. Food was great, traditional Italian with many different pasta options to choose from -- wish they had a couple more pizza options, but the prosciutto parma pizza we ordered was tasty."