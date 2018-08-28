It's a date: Indulge on Japanese eats at these top upscale Beverly Hills eateries

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Japanese restaurants around Beverly Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're looking to indulge.
1. Urasawa
Photo: Ann H./Yelp
Topping the list is Urasawa. Located at 218 N. Rodeo Drive, it is the highest rated upscale Japanese restaurant in Beverly Hills, boasting 4.5 stars out of 472 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, expect to find offerings such as toro sashimi, grilled kobe beef and shabu shabu with duck foie gras and scallop.
An assortment of sushi selections are on hand as well, along with desserts like egg custard and specialty Japanese sakes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelper Chen W. wrote, "It's very expensive but one of the best sushi places I've ever been to, including Japan and New York. The chef is a genius. The only way to describe the food is culinary magic."
2. Matsuhisa
Photo: Machiko A./Yelp
Next up is Matsuhisa, situated at 129 N. La Cienega Blvd. The renowned establishment -- with over 40 locations across the globe -- comes courtesy of Nobu Matsuhisa, an innovative sushi chef who opened his flagship Beverly Hills restaurant nearly three decades ago.
Known for its "innovative food and sleek atmosphere," the eatery serves up Japanese fusion cuisine with offerings like octopus carpaccio, tomato ceviche with rock fish, kobe beef tacos and Ocha Zuke -- a soup mix of rice, green tea broth, seaweed, assorted seafood and Japanese pickles. (You can view the full menu here.)
With four stars out of 887 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Yelper OC Foodie O., who reviewed the high end spot on Aug. 21, wrote, "Kudos to Mr. Matsuhisa for elevating the experience by serving superior products. The fish is first class, fresh and expertly prepared. The experience is worth every penny."
3. Sushi Sasabune
Photo: Lisa L./Yelp
Sushi Sasabune, located at 9162 W. Olympic Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Japanese spot 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews.
The omakase-only (chef's choice) establishment specializes in Tokyo Edomae-style sushi, a combination of fresh raw fish and cooked rice seasoned with vinegar.
Helmed by chef Nobi Kusuhara, the growing regional chain -- with additional locations in Glendale, West L.A. and Pacific Palisades -- serves up fresh sashimi and hand roll selections like blue crab and yellowtail with scallions. (You can view the omakase menu here.)
4. YAZAWA
Photo: Siyi T./Yelp
YAZAWA, a Japanese spot that offers barbecue and more in Beverly Hills, is another much-loved, pricey go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 184 Yelp reviews.
With locations from Singapore to Milan, the international chain is known for its famous cuts of Japanese A5 wagyu beef, explains the business on its website, each carefully inspected "in the pursuit of perfection."
Helmed by executive chef Tomo Inada, expect to find menu offerings like wagyu tomato stew, garlic Japanese wagyu rice served in a clay pot, and Japanese caprese with miso-marinated mozzarella and simi/dry tomatoes. (You can view the full menu here.)
Interested? Head on over to 9669 S. Santa Monica Blvd. to see for yourself.
5. Nozawa Bar
Photo: Nozawa Bar/Yelp
Then there's Nozawa Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the small but intimate sushi bar at 212 N. Canon Drive.
Master chef Osamu Fujita presents a multi-course menu steeped in omakase tradition with offerings such as sashimi, hand rolls and adventurous sushi options.
Come try menu varieties like monkfish liver, Japanese jellyfish, Hawaiian bigeye toro nigiri and live octopus with Spanish-ranched bluefin tuna and Japanese wakame (seaweed). (You can check out the full menu here.)
"Sushi was incredibly fresh with very high quality, especially the uni and scallop," shared Yelper Winnie C. "I would have to say it's one of the best I've had in the U.S."