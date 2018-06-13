FOOD & DRINK

It's Boba Time arrives in north Irvine with bubble tea, smoothies and more

A new spot to score juice and smoothies, shaved ice and bubble tea has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Regional chain It's Boba Time, with locations across Southern California, continues to expand with its new shop at 3905 Irvine Blvd. in north Irvine.

Offerings include a wide selection of bubble-focused drinks, with dozens of flavors ranging from coconut mango to pistachio matcha. More in the mood for a smoothie? There's honeydew, red bean and pineapple banana, to name a few.

Rounding out the menu are bowls or cups of shaved ice with a fruit or coffee drizzle, acai bowls, slushies and hot and iced coffee. (Check out the full menu here.)

It's Boba Time is off to a strong start with a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Akam D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new arrival on June 4, said, "Great location, prices are reasonable. No exaggeration -- my boba tea was the best I've had in Orange County. Wait time was normal for a boba joint."

And Nancy N. added, "Great location, plenty of parking and the area needs to have a boba place. Very clean and nice workers. Drinks are excellent."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. It's Boba Time is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
