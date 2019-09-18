Food & Drink

It's National Cheeseburger Day: Here are some deals offered by SoCal restaurants

By ABC7.com staff
It's National Cheeseburger Day and plenty of local restaurants are offering deals to help you celebrate right.

The cheeseburger has a rich history in Southern California, with Pasadena laying stake to the claim of serving the very first one.

The legend goes that Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger when he was a teen working at his father's restaurant, The Rite Spot, in 1924.

A sidewalk plaque on Colorado Boulevard created by the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce even pays tribute to the story and marks the site where the restaurant was located.

There are plenty of deals to celebrate the day.

At Islands restaurants, customers can get $5 off burgers all day.

Guests at Smashburger can score a buy-one-get-one free deal on double classic smashburgers.

And at Applebee's diners can get a classic cheeseburger with endless fries for just $6.99.
