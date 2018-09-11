FOOD & DRINK

Janejira Thai Bistro now open in Pasadena

Photo: Janejira Thai Bistro /Yelp

By Hoodline
A new family-owned Thai eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Janejira Thai Bistro, the newcomer is located at 754 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena.

On the menu, expect to find Thai staples and Janejira specialties made using fresh, local ingredients and spices straight from Thailand.

Enjoy entrees like crab fried rice; eggplant stir-fry; Thai chicken wings with sweet and sour sauce; and creamy tom yum -- a spicy soup made with shrimp, ground chicken, fish cake, cabbage, coconut milk and more.

An extensive variety of non-alcoholic drinks are on offer as well, including Thai iced tea, lychee juice and fresh young coconut water. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Janejira Thai Bistro has been warmly received by patrons.

Principe C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 27, wrote, "This is the best Thai food in town. I really love it! ... I ordered the shrimp pad Thai and spicy papaya salad for dinner. It was super yummy!"

"So delicious!" added Yelper Linell C. "We ordered the short ribs garlic ka prow, the pad mee dang and the Thai salad. I've been to a lot of Thai restaurants in L.A., and this place ranks pretty high up on my list!"

Head on over to check it out: Janejira Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinePasadena
FOOD & DRINK
Fresh eats: Here are 4 new spots to try in Santa Monica
Ronan debuts on Melrose with cocktails, wood-fired pizza and more
From boba to breakfast: Get to know these 3 new Woodbridge businesses
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
US marks 9/11 with somber tributes, new monument to victims
Many California marijuana products failing safety tests
Millions prepare for potentially catastrophic Florence
VIDEO: Suspect tries to choke Moreno Valley K-9 with its own leash
LA families who lost loved ones to gun violence speak with LAPD chief
Teacher remembers girl killed in Cypress Park fire as 'bright spirit'
Temporary homeless shelter opens in downtown LA
Rams win their season opener 33-13 over Raiders
Show More
DASHCAM VIDEO: Bus slams into San Francisco building
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
Stand Up To Cancer raises $123 million
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX
Man found shot to death in Huntington Park
More News