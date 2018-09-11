Janejira Thai Bistro now open in Pasadena

A new family-owned Thai eatery has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Janejira Thai Bistro, the newcomer is located at 754 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena.
On the menu, expect to find Thai staples and Janejira specialties made using fresh, local ingredients and spices straight from Thailand.
Enjoy entrees like crab fried rice; eggplant stir-fry; Thai chicken wings with sweet and sour sauce; and creamy tom yum -- a spicy soup made with shrimp, ground chicken, fish cake, cabbage, coconut milk and more.
An extensive variety of non-alcoholic drinks are on offer as well, including Thai iced tea, lychee juice and fresh young coconut water. (You can view the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Janejira Thai Bistro has been warmly received by patrons.
Principe C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 27, wrote, "This is the best Thai food in town. I really love it! ... I ordered the shrimp pad Thai and spicy papaya salad for dinner. It was super yummy!"
"So delicious!" added Yelper Linell C. "We ordered the short ribs garlic ka prow, the pad mee dang and the Thai salad. I've been to a lot of Thai restaurants in L.A., and this place ranks pretty high up on my list!"
Head on over to check it out: Janejira Thai Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
