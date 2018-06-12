Japanese chain RedRock opens new eatery in Sawtelle

A Japanese chain has opened a new restaurant in the neighborhood. Located at 11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 210, in Sawtelle, the newcomer is called RedRock. This is the second Los Angeles location for the prominent Japanese chain, with other establishments situated in Torrance, Kyoto, Hiroshima and Tokyo to name a few.
The eatery specializes in Japanese beef bowls, consisting of American-cut meat served atop a bed of rice with raw egg and special yogurt sauce. An assortment of a la carte items are also available, such as anchovy potatoes, housemade pickles and warm potato salad with bacon.
Thirsty? A full bar is at hand offering a variety of wine, Japanese beer, fresh fruit sours and hot/cold sake. (You can check out the menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, RedRock is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Keith Q., who reviewed the new spot on June 2, wrote, "Hidden gem in Sawtelle. ... I ordered the American Slice Beef Don. Wow, really tasted so good."
"Really great, friendly staff," added Yelper Downtown B. "The food is amazing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. RedRock is open from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily.
