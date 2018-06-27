Japanese coffee and pastry spot Okayama Kobo debuts in Anaheim

A new Japanese coffee and pastry spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Anaheim Colony Historic District, called Okayama Kobo, is located at 155 W. Center St.
An extensive selection of breads and pastries are on offer, each additive-free and containing a bit of Japanese flair. Menu offerings include chicken katsu sandwiches, fresh croissants, carrot cake and whole wheat table rolls.
Organic coffee and classic espresso drinks are also available, along with coffee alternatives like hot chocolate, chai lattes and organic loose-leaf tea.
This business has been hitting the right note with locals, with a perfect five-star rating.
Sherry T., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 22, wrote, "Beautiful selection of breads and pastries, all with a Japanese twist. Edamame breads, metaiko and shiso infused French breads, matcha cookies and muffins, cream pans and even red wine breads to name a few."
"Best place to enjoy a freshly baked bacon Japanini," said Yelper Sergio M. "I truly enjoyed both the exquisite food and the cozy location."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Okayama Kobo is open from 10 a.m-8 p.m. daily.
