Japanese spot Karayama opens new outpost in Little Tokyo

A fast-casual Japanese eatery has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 136 S. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo, the newcomer is called Karayama.
The spot -- with dozens of additional locations across Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand -- specializes in Japanese "kara-age" (fried chicken), served over rice, on curry, in a hot pot or as a family meal.
Additional menu items include spicy shrimp, crunchy wings and a hot fried chicken sandwich, along with sides like kimchi and deep-fried tofu. (Check out the full opening menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 53 reviews on Yelp so far, Karayama has made a promising start.
Andrea H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 3, wrote, "The Red Hot Nashville chicken sandwich stands on its own -- with the right amount of crunch on the batter and a gorgeous, juicy glistening hunk of meat on the inside."
And Yelper Sophy K. added, "What a yummy place! Decided to go for Karayama, which included Japanese fried chicken -- it was absolutely delicious."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Karayama is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
