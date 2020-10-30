Food & Drink

Jerry's Famous Deli in Studio City to close on Friday

The owners say they hope to reopen after the pandemic.
STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic restaurant Jerry's Famous Deli is closing its Studio City location on Friday after 42 years of business.

The restaurant has long been a celebrity hotspot, with comedian Andy Kaufman even working there as a bus boy while he appeared on "Taxi."

Other Jerry's Deli locations in Encino, Woodland Hills and West Hollywood have already closed.

A post on the restaurant's Instagram page explained that the closure was due to the pandemic.

The owners say they hope to reopen after the pandemic, if possible.
