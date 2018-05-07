FOOD & DRINK

JetBlue to deliver fresh NYC pizza by plane to Los Angeles for under $20

You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. (KGO-TV)

NEW YORK (KABC) --
Attention Angelenos! You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. JetBlue will deliver cheese or pepperoni pizza by plane to Los Angeles for less than $20 a pie.

JetBlue Airways Corp., which is headquartered in New York, says it has partnered with Patsy's Pizzeria of East Harlem for the special promotion.

Customers in the Los Angeles area can choose between a plain cheese pizza and a pepperoni pizza. The plain pizza will cost $12 and the pepperoni will cost $15. JetBlue says it will only deliver 350 pizzas a day.

Los Angeles residents can place orders at jetblue.pizza and only certain zip codes will be available for delivery. Pizza tracking will be available on the site as well. The promotion runs from May 9 through May 11.

For more information about JetBlue's "Pie in the Sky" promotion, visit www.jetblue.pizza.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.
