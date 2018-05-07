NEW YORK (KABC) --Attention Angelenos! You don't have to travel to the Big Apple to get a slice of fresh New York City pizza. JetBlue will deliver cheese or pepperoni pizza by plane to Los Angeles for less than $20 a pie.
JetBlue is delivering authentic New York pizza to LA! From May 9th – May 11th, a limited quantity of 350 pizzas will be available for purchase each day. Learn more at https://t.co/ZJkYtRzbyk. #JetBluePieInTheSky pic.twitter.com/3GtpEoaZYo— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) May 2, 2018
JetBlue Airways Corp., which is headquartered in New York, says it has partnered with Patsy's Pizzeria of East Harlem for the special promotion.
Customers in the Los Angeles area can choose between a plain cheese pizza and a pepperoni pizza. The plain pizza will cost $12 and the pepperoni will cost $15. JetBlue says it will only deliver 350 pizzas a day.
Los Angeles residents can place orders at jetblue.pizza and only certain zip codes will be available for delivery. Pizza tracking will be available on the site as well. The promotion runs from May 9 through May 11.
For more information about JetBlue's "Pie in the Sky" promotion, visit www.jetblue.pizza.
KGO-TV contributed to this report.
Worried you’ll eat New York pizza the wrong way? Don’t stress. NYC’s very own @SpikeLee is here to tell you the DOs and DON’Ts of how to eat New York pizza. #JetBluePieInTheSky pic.twitter.com/1UAuJpQldT— JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) May 7, 2018