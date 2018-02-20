'Jewel' Brings Vegetarian Fare To Silver Lake

FOOD & DRINK

A new vegan and vegetarian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 654 N. Hoover St. in Silver Lake, the fresh arrival is called Jewel.

This new veggie-focused eatery features a variety of California produce-inspired options like salads, pizzas, burgers, grain bowls and more. The project comes from partners Jasmine Shimoda and Sharky McGee; Shimoda previously ran the food program at The Springs downtown before it shuttered last September.

On the menu, expect to see breakfast dishes such as chia pudding with cashew milk and dates, avocado toast with a cashew-herb spread and house pickles, and "Rancheros" with house-made corn-flax tortillas black beans, and coconut crema. You can add an organic farm-sourced egg to most menu items, too.

For lunch, look for items like a kale salad with coconut bacon tossed in a cashew cilantro-lime dressing, "The Impossible Burger" vegan patty with grilled red onions and heirloom tomato, and "Forbidden Fried Rice" with lacto-fermented kimchi, black rice, kale, shiitake and zucchini.

There's a variety of coffee drinks, teas, and cold-pressed juices on offer as well. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Jewel has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

danielle v., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 16th, said: "Bright, clean, delicious, and attentive service. Swung by for late lunch and was delighted. Portions and flavor were spot on."

Yelper Mavera F. added: "Fantastic first breakfast there! Super fresh ingredients, also friend loved her latte. Great decor, dog friendly patio--they even brought out water for the pup, thank you! Can't wait to be back."

And Jamie R. said: "We ordered lunch at my job yesterday from Jewel and oh my god, each of us was blown away!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jewel is open weekdays from 8am-4:30pm, and weekends from 9am-4:30pm.
