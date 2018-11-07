Jimboy's Tacos adds new location in Irvine

Taco fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Sacramento-based chain Jimboy's Tacos has opened a new eatery at 5643 Alton Parkway in Irvine.
This opening marks the fourth Orange County location of Jimboy's Tacos, according to RestaurantNews.com.
Diners will find a selection of tacos, burritos, enchiladas, salads, nachos and quesadillas, in addition to several beers on tap.
Jimboy's Tacos has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper William N. wrote, "Wow, what a great taco! The ground meat is so flavorful, and the taco shell is perfectly cooked -- firm but not crunchy. There is a good beer selection, and they have some good indoor and outdoor seating."
Yelper Shane W. added, "Awesome new place for tacos! The food was delicious, and the service was great! I recommend the shrimp tacos!"
Head on over to check it out: Jimboy's Tacos is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
