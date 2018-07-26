FOOD & DRINK

Jin China Bistro now open in Little Tokyo

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Chinese spot has you covered. Located at 123 Astronaut Ellison S. Onizuka St., Suite 202, the fresh addition is called Jin China Bistro.

The Little Tokyo spot comes courtesy of a third-generation Chinese-Korean family, explains the restaurant on its website, who opened their first Chinese restaurant in South Korea in 1978.

On the menu, expect to see starters like shrimp egg rolls, pan-fried vegetable pot stickers and vegetarian tofu lettuce wraps.

Dinner offerings range from sizzling teriyaki chicken and egg flower soup to black bean noodles and a seafood platter with shrimp, squid, mussels and scallops. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Jin China Bistro seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Diego F., who reviewed the new spot on July 3, wrote, "We were really surprised how good the beef tangsuyuk was. We had the sauce on the side (sauce was a little sweeter than what we are used to), but fried beef itself was crunchy and delicious."

"Tried this place out for the first time today and my oh my their combination fried rice was on point," added Yelper Cindy L. "Best I've ever had! ... Also, I recommend their hot and sour soup, very flavorful and delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jin China Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday.
