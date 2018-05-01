Joe & The Juice debuts Brentwood outpost with smoothies, sandwiches and more

A new spot to score juice and smoothies has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 1109 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, the fresh arrival is called Joe & The Juice.
The business opened its first store in Denmark back in 2002 and now has 244 stores worldwide, including one location in West Hollywood and two additional L.A. outposts on the way.
The menu offers a broad range of drinks, including 17 different types of juices with names like Iron Man, Go Away Doc, Prince of Green and more, along with a variety of shakes, yogurts and caffeinated beverages.
Diners can also look for eight sandwich options, including the spicy tuna with tabasco sauce, jalapenos, and pesto, and the Joe's Club with chicken, avocado, tomato and pesto.
The newcomer has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Scott A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said, "We first discovered Joe & The Juice while traveling in Copenhagen and were super excited to see them open a location nearby in Brentwood! We tried a few of the juices and sandwiches and all were outstanding. Wish they had the Licorice Lattes they serve in Denmark, but otherwise this place is great."
And Robert G. added, "This is by far the best coffee patio in Los Angeles. Perfect walking location and tree-shaded. Staff is great."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Joe & The Juice is open from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. daily.
