Jolie brings French fare to Beverly Crest

Looking to chow down on some French fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 2922 Beverly Glen Circle in Beverly Crest, the fresh addition is called Jolie.
The cuisine is French-Mediterranean bistro filtered through a Southern California lens, according to its website. On the menu, look for cheese and charcuterie, pommes frites, Mediterranean chop salad and fresh gigli pasta, among other options. (Explore its menus here.)
Jolie has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Shaun L., who was the first to review it on Dec. 12, wrote, " Ambiance was great with great music, a full bar and lovely decor. ... Food was well-balanced, definitely on the flavorful and rich side, which I absolutely love. ... Cocktails were amazing too, good balance of strength and sweetness."
And David K. wrote, "Great new spot! ... I highly recommend the bread plate, Nicoise salad, steak frites and king salmon."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jolie is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles