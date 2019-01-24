Jon & Vinny's brings Italian fare to Brentwood

Looking to chow down on some Italian cuisine? A new spot has you covered. Located at 11938 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, the fresh arrival is called Jon & Vinny's Brentwood.
The second Jon & Vinny's location offers avocado toast, soft-scrambled eggs and buttermilk pancakes for breakfast, with pizzas and housemade pastas for lunch and dinner.
With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Jon & Vinny's Brentwood has already made a good impression.
Whitney F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 17, wrote, "So tasty! Everything was amazing. Ham & Yeezy pizza was to die for. Shaved zucchini salad was amazing. Spicy fusilli lived up to the expectation. The chocolate cake was good but not incredible."
Yelper winnie r. added, "Jon & Vinny's new Brentwood location is a perfect fit for San Vicente. It is casual, service is friendly and the food is great. The menu includes a nice variety of salads, antipasti, pizzas and pasta. The fusilli pasta was light, delicious and lovely. Sara and Shiri's shroom pizza is a thin-crust, beautifully-seasoned pizza."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jon & Vinny's Brentwood is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles