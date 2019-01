Jon & Vinny's brings Italian fare to Brentwood

Looking to chow down on some Italian cuisine? A new spot has you covered. Located at 11938 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood, the fresh arrival is called Jon & Vinny's Brentwood The second Jon & Vinny's location offers avocado toast, soft-scrambled eggs and buttermilk pancakes for breakfast, with pizzas and housemade pastas for lunch and dinner.With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Jon & Vinny's Brentwood has already made a good impression.Whitney F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 17, wrote, "So tasty! Everything was amazing. Ham & Yeezy pizza was to die for. Shaved zucchini salad was amazing. Spicy fusilli lived up to the expectation. The chocolate cake was good but not incredible."Yelper winnie r. added , "Jon & Vinny's new Brentwood location is a perfect fit for San Vicente. It is casual, service is friendly and the food is great. The menu includes a nice variety of salads, antipasti, pizzas and pasta. The fusilli pasta was light, delicious and lovely. Sara and Shiri's shroom pizza is a thin-crust, beautifully-seasoned pizza."Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Jon & Vinny's Brentwood is open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.