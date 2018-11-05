Jonesing for açaí bowls? Check out Irvine's top 5 spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sources in Irvine, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Paradise Bowls
Photo: Paradise Bowls/Yelp
Topping the list is family-owned and operated Paradise Bowls. Located at 3972 Barranca Parkway, Suite L in West Park, the spot to score fresh acai bowls and more is the highest rated of its kind in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 527 reviews on Yelp.
The growing regional chain -- with additional locations in Hermosa, Newport and Manhattan Beaches -- features organic and nearly 100 percent vegan ingredients, from blueberries and coconut shavings to guava juice and cacao nibs.
Come try acai bowl specialties like the Peach Bum -- a blend of strawberries, bananas, peaches, acai and coconut milk, topped with honey, granola and more. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. Krisp Fresh Living
PHOTO: Rhey s./YELP
Next up is the Business District's KRISP Fresh Living, situated at 2272 Michelson Drive, Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, the lifestyle spot to score acai bowls has proven to be a local favorite.
On the menu, look for super food acai blends like the Pink Himalayan topped with coconut shavings, granola, hemp seeds, chia seeds and pink Himalayan salt; or the Cacao Bliss with bananas, almond butter, cacao powder and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
3. Love of Juice
Photo: Love of Juice/Yelp
University Park's Love of Juice, located at 5331 University Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 82 reviews.
Come try offerings like the Fruttie Love -- an acai bowl featuring a blend of fresh ingredients, including strawberries, banana, apple and more.
"My daughter and I are always looking for amazing acai places," shared Yelper Amy E. "This one is delish! The manager is so sweet and knows so much about natural ways to heal our bodies through healthy food."
4. Nekter Juice Bar
PHOTO: Nekter Juice Bar/YELP
Nekter Juice Bar, a spot to score acai bowls and more in Quail Hill, is another go-to, with four stars out of 248 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6793 Quail Hill Parkway to see for yourself.
The spot is the brainchild of married couple Alexis and Steve Schulze, explains the business on its website, who created Nekter Juice Bar "with the idea that 'healthy' can be affordable, taste good and feel good too."
A variety of acai bowls are available on the menu, including a new seasonal special complete with coconut flakes, pumpkin spices, creamy almond butter, banana, fresh strawberries and pumpkin seeds. (You can check out the full menu here.)
5. Vitality Bowls
Photo: Ed S./Yelp
Last but not least, check out UC Irvine's Vitality Bowls, which has earned four stars out of 155 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score juice, smoothies and acai bowls at 4515A Campus Drive.
Opened by Orange County resident John Kammerman in 2016, the UC Irvine outpost of the national chain features a variety of bowls with toppings ranging from dark chocolate and dragonfruit to flax seed and coconut milk.
Come try the spot's specialty UCI bowl made from a blend of organic acai, VP superfood blend, bananas and strawberries. (You can check out the full menu here.)