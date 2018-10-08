FOOD & DRINK

Jonesing for bagels? Check out Yorba Linda's top 5 spots

Photo: YLS Bakery & Cafe/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best bagels around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bagel spots in Yorba Linda, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. YLS Bakery & Cafe



PHOTO: yls bakery & cafe/YELP

Topping the list is YLS Bakery & Cafe. Located at 19719 Yorba Linda Blvd., the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated bagel eatery in Yorba Linda, boasting 4.5 stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp.

The menu features a "modern twist on baked goods and coffee," including specialty bagels like the Lox Deluxe topped with red onion, cream cheese, tomato, capers and lemon. (You can check out the full menu here.)

2. Avalon Bagels to Burgers



Photo: Eunice K./Yelp

Next up is Avalon Bagels to Burgers, situated at 16961 Imperial Highway. With four stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp, the fast-casual spot has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for traditional bagel offerings, along with breakfast items like the Jack Green Chile Melt with egg, jack cheese and green chiles on a toasted bagel. (See the full menu here.)

3. World Donuts



PHOTO: nancy e./YELP

World Donuts, located at 23741 La Palma Ave., Suite D, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bagels, coffee and more 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

Established in 1999, this family-owned spot serves up fresh pastries, doughnuts and specialty breakfast offerings like Parmesan bagels with egg, ham and cheese.

4. Happy Bagels



Photo: bon m./Yelp

Happy Bagels is another go-to, offering bagel specialties and sandwiches. It has earned four stars out of 45 Yelp reviews.

"I will always love this place," shared Yelper Nicole W. "The bagel I get (cheddar and onion with turkey, cream cheese, and extra cheese) keeps me full for hours."

Interested? Head on over to 20461 Yorba Linda Blvd. to try it for yourself.

5. Grumpy's Donuts & Bagels



PHOTO: mandy c./YELP

Then there's Grumpy's Donuts & Bagels, which has earned four stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score doughnuts and bagels at 21480 Yorba Linda Blvd.

Come try breakfast sandwiches like the jalapeno bagel with egg and cheese; or traditional flavors like blueberry bagels with cream cheese.

"I always come here for my delicious spicy jalapeno bagel with eggs and bacon in the morning," wrote Yelper Chy A. "They have a variety of doughnuts, bagels and croissants too, plus cold drinks. Everyone is so friendly and they make you feel welcome."
